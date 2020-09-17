Frostproof football team sidelined after coach tests positive for COVID-19

The Bulldogs, Frostproof Middle-Senior High’s football team, have been sidelined for the next two weeks. On Wednesday, their new coach told his players that he has come up positive for COVID-19.

Rod McDowell broke the news while socially-distanced from the team -- McDowell on one side of the room, the players on the other. He told them he feels terrible that the games being canceled means that Bulldogs will start the new season with two losses.

Keith McCarter said he knows of two students, including his great-niece, that have been quarantined because they were in a class that McDowell teaches.

“He can’t control it. He really can’t,” 16-year-old Michael Douce told FOX 13. “He shouldn’t feel bad about it.”



Frostproof was scheduled to play Avon Park this Friday night, and Lake Region next week.

