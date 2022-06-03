Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
5
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

Frostproof teen with spina bifida sets sights on 2024 Paralympics

By
Published 
Updated 5:38PM
Polk County
FOX 13 News

Local teen overcoming the odds

Ken Suarez reports

FROSTPROOF, FL - A Frostproof teen who was born with spina bifida has garnered state and national attention for his athletic prowess.

Zach Holman has 18 gold and two silver medals under his belt in Florida in adaptive track and field. He also holds a national record.

"He never lets anything get him down." His mom, Karen Holman, told FOX 13. "He pushes himself."

Zach’s passion for track and field started when someone recognized his potential years ago.

"A teacher came up to me and said, you should do track," he recalled. "I did it, and I fell in love with it."

He especially loves the javelin.

"It is kind of effortless for me," he said. "I just kind of throw. It is not a whole lot of technique."

However he pulls it off, it’s working. In one competition, he threw a javelin four times further than the guy who came in second.

READ ‘I know she’s safe’: Sarasota’s The Haven expands, increases residential services

Zach just graduated from Frostproof Middle-Senior High School, so he won’t be competing at that level anymore.

His coach says he will miss him.

"I wish I had another year," said a smiling Coach David Andrews. "If we had one more year, we could finish business."

READ Tampa police, firefighters hope stickers will speak for special needs patients who can't

Zach has already gotten down to business with his next move.

He plans to attend Webber University in the fall and has an interest in possibly pursuing sportscasting as a career.

He also intends to keep on training with hopes of competing in the Paralympics in 2024.