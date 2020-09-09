Frustrated parents and teachers want simultaneous teaching to end

article

Some parents and teachers in Pinellas County want the district to eliminate simultaneous teaching. That's when teachers instruct kids in-class and online at the same time.

Parents say their children are being shortchanged, while the teachers’ association says educators shouldn’t have to manage students learning from home and learning online at the same time.

There are now two petitions circulating online, seeking to end simultaneous teaching.

A local parent started one on Change.org three weeks ago, writing it’s not fair to the students or the teachers and asking for the practice to stop.

The Pinellas teachers’ union recently started its own petition, saying the agreement it reached with the district acknowledged some educators would be doing simultaneous instruction but under the impression it would be the exception and not the rule.

District leaders say it varies from school to school.

“What’s the best thing for this school, based on the numbers that we have? And the schools did that, they went back, they had those conversations and where they could make choices, they did those,” offered Kevin Hendrick, associate superintendent of teaching and learning.

The superintendent told the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting that simultaneous teaching isn’t optimal, and does require a tradeoff.

The district is sharing tips and resources to help teachers having more difficulty.

Officials say simultaneous teaching was necessary in order to give families choices, have everyone be safe, continue to offer electives, and to keep students and parents connected with their community school.

School officials are set to meet with the teachers union next Monday to discuss solutions and ways to improve simultaneous teaching.

