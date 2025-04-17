FSU shooting: What we know about the victims

The Brief At least six people have been reported injured in a shooting at Florida State University. The school is advising students and staff to all shelter in place as they continue to clear rooms. The shooting was reported in the Student Union on FSU's campus.



Multiple people were injured in a shooting on Thursday at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting and have released little details about what happened and what led up to this.

Students at FSU were advised by officials on campus to shelter in place after a shooter was reported in the student union.

What's known about the FSU shooting victims?

What we know:

The Associated Press has confirmed that at least six people were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. One is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

A spokesperson with the hospital system also confirmed to AP that the other patients are in serious condition.

What we don't know:

At this point, little is known about the victims. Authorities have not released the names of who was injured or any details about whether they were known to the shooting suspects.

FSU shooting latest

Dig deeper:

FSU officials issued an emergency alert at 12:02 p.m., saying that there was a shooting in the area of the Student Union. Students and staff were being told to continue to shelter in place as first responders continued clearing rooms on the main campus.

Tallahassee Police said in a post on X that the campus has since been secured, but multiple law enforcement agencies remain on site as their investigation continues. An FSU Alert was also sent out, saying:

"Law enforcement has neutralized the threat. Please avoid the Student Union, Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A&B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway as they are still considered an active crime scene. Individuals are free to move about other areas of campus. Individuals who may have witnessed anything of value should call 850-891-4987."

The Student Union and the surrounding area on campus are still considered active crime scene, and FSU and Tallahassee police officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. Students were also advised not to return to the Student Union for personal belongings.

"Students may return to their residence halls but they should otherwise stay indoors on the main campus to allow first responders and university staff to do their jobs and respond to those needing assistance," the school said in a statement on X on Thursday. "Students may depart campus for the weekend. All classes have been canceled through Friday."

The university has canceled all remaining classes and activities, including athletics events, through Sunday. The canceled events include three baseball and three softball games.

The Associated Press says a suspect is in custody.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered using information from Florida State University officials. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

