DUI manslaughter suspect on the run after skipping trial in Tampa

A Tampa man who is facing DUI manslaughter charges is now a fugitive on the run.

Joseph Higgins was set to go to trial Monday morning, but skipped town instead. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

FOX 13 has video of Higgins a few weeks ago, sitting in court for a hearing, as his trial date moved closer.

On Monday, a pool of jurors, and witnesses were on hand for the beginning of his trial, however, Higgins was a no-show.

The prosecutor, Jessica Couvertier, told the judge some witnesses came from out of the country.

Joseph Higgins was nowhere to be found Monday morning.

"We have a witness that was flown in from Columbia. She was going to be available to testify tomorrow and fly back to Columbia on Wednesday," explained Couvertier.

In January 2021, Higgins was accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Hillsborough County that killed Karrie Lewis. Months later, Higgins was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Higgins' trial was set for last October but got pushed to this June.

Tampa Judge Laura Ward announced in court that a fugitive task force was actively searching for Higgins, but so far he’s avoided detection.

Ward went on to thank the attorneys.

"I appreciate everybody’s patience on this unfortunate inconvenience," explained Ward.

After lunch, Ward dismissed the pool of jurors, and witnesses were sent home.