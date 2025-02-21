Fugitive accused of leaving newborn in the snow after brutally beating infant’s mom nabbed in Florida

The Brief A fugitive accused of leaving a newborn baby out in the snow after brutally beating the infant’s mother in Virginia was captured in Florida. Darvin Flores Caballeros, 20, was captured in Walton County during a felony traffic stop. He has been charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, two counts of child endangerment, assault and battery on a family member, petit larceny, and an emergency protective order.



A fugitive wanted for savagely beating a woman in Virginia and leaving his 13-day-old infant in the snow has been arrested in Florida.

The backstory:

Darvin Flores Caballeros, 20, is accused of assaulting and strangling his baby’s mother in Fairfax County, Virginia on Feb. 12.

Caballeros’ newborn baby was dropped during the domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police said a good Samaritan found the infant left in a pile of snow.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office

Caballeros took off before officers arrived.

On Thursday, February 20, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, located in the Florida panhandle, received information that Caballeros was in Santa Rosa Beach.

According to WCSO, deputies arrested Caballeros around 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 during a felony traffic stop.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Caballeros was a passenger in the vehicle.

What's next:

Caballeros has been charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, two counts of child endangerment, assault and battery on a family member, petit larceny, and an emergency protective order.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail and will be extradited to Virginia.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

