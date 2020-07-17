Fund to benefit renters, landlords may soon be available

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) approved the release of $75 million to local governments to assist Floridians in need of rental and mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were provided by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). A total of $120 million is slated to help renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Impacted homeowners and renters can apply for rental and mortgage assistance, help with emergency repairs, and funds for rehabilitation and new construction related specifically to a need caused by the COVID-19 emergency.

Click here for more information on the program and how to start the process. Florida Housing encourages homeowners and renters impacted by the pandemic to visit the website. Also, the toll-free Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters Information Line 1-888-362-7885 will be available starting Monday, July 20th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for those who would like to speak with a representative.