Fundraiser helps off-set medical bills for 12-year-old Wimuama girl critically injured in Mexico crash

As a 12-year-old girl fights for her life following a horrific vehicle crash in Mexico, her family is finding ways to support her recovery.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her parents and grandparents in Mexico in June.

"The impact was so bad, the accident, that we didn’t know what to think and everything they were telling us, the diagnostic. It was something we weren’t expecting and something we took really hard aside from losing our parents and grandparents," Cruz Cervantes, Jasmin’s older brother, said.

A medical flight brought her to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital last month for treatment. Her family said she’s slowly beginning to recover. She’s now awake and starting to move.

"She looks at us. She has hand movements and leg movements. She tries to get up sometimes. Any little thing that she does that she wasn't doing before is a win for us," Cervantes said.

It motivates them to do what they can to help.

On Saturday, the family held a fundraiser in Wimauma to help Jasmin in her recovery and the medical bills associated with her treatment.

The family says they are thankful for all the support from the community.

"It makes me happy because we need the help. We need the help, and each person that comes, it’s help for us. So, it helps her, my niece, everything we do is for her." Eloisa Garcia, Jasmin’s Aunt said.

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia and her family.

Jasmin had surgery on her jaw and still cannot speak. Her family hopes after another surgery will head to rehab for intense therapy.

Click here for a link to the family's fundraising page.