Funeral arrangements set for fallen Pinellas County deputy

Funeral arrangements have been made for Michael Magli, a deputy with the Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office who was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday.

Magli’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Lutz.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. Anyone planning on attending is asked to keep in mind that parking is limited and church capacity has been reduced due to COVID-19 protocols. Masks will also be required inside the church.

Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call, and a fly-over.

Afterward, a full law enforcement procession will lead Magli to his final resting place for a private burial with family and close friends.

The procession will start at the Idlewild Baptist Church and travel to the Trinity Memorial Gardens located at 12609 Memorial Drive in Trinity. Members of the public who wish to show their support during the procession to the Trinity Memorial Gardens are encouraged to line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive no later than 12:30 p.m.

The U.S. Honor Flag, escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol Honor Guard, will be on display at the funeral. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011, and has honored thousands of American heroes in law enforcement, fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Anyone wishing to leave messages for the family or wanting to learn more about Magli or the memorial service can do so at https://www.pcsoweb.com/michaelmagli. The site will also have video from the procession and the memorial.