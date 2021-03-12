Deputy will never forget brief encounter with hero TPD officer

article

During his nearly 17-year career with the Tampa Police Department, Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen received seven lifesaving awards for showing heroism and putting his own life on the line.

FOX 13 News has learned of another time Madsen jumped into action. This time, saving the life of a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy.

Peaceful protests back in May turned into mayhem and violence as hundreds of people descended onto University Square Mall. Hillsborough County Master Deputy William Scobie was part of the team that responded.

"I took a large piece of concrete to the side of my neck after getting hit in the face with a beer bottle," Scobie explained. "At that point I collapsed and lost consciousness."

Tampa police officers were also on the ground assisting that night in the chaos. Soon the crowd started rushing and looting stores.

"Two TPD officers, including Officer Madsen, were standing there with our deputies. Our deputies were trying to regain control of the crowd, so Officer Madsen and another officer volunteered to carry me away out of harm’s way," Scobie recalled.

Scobie’s injury had started to swell, causing temporary paralysis. Madsen and the other officer got Scobie into an unmarked patrol car and rushed him to the hospital.

"On the way to the hospital he kept me awake; I kept almost passing out," Scobie continued. "He kept talking to me, introduced himself to me by his first name told me ‘Hey I’m Jesse, what’s your name?’ Kept me talking; he was asking about my kids, if I had any kids, stuff like that."

Scobie was able to get medical help in time to avoid permanent damage. He credits Madsen with saving his life -- something Scobie is forever grateful for.

"My relationship with Jesse was purely over the phone, and those 10 to 12 minutes that we spent together on the way to the hospital," Scobie said. "But just that 12 minutes had such a long-lasting impact on me, I can only imagine what impact he’s had on the community that he served, the officers that served with him on a daily basis."

By all accounts, Madsen showed constant heroism without expecting recognition. Over his 16-and-a-half-year career with TPD, the 45-year-old received seven lifesaving awards. Putting his own life on the line to save others during medical calls, domestic violence, and quick thinking on the streets, like last July when the Marine Corps veteran helped stop a shooter who was driving around the city firing an assault rifle at people.

Tuesday morning, Madsen made the ultimate sacrifice, veering his patrol car into oncoming traffic to stop a speeding, wrong-way driver.

"Whenever a community loses a law enforcement officer, it hurts, it cuts deep," offered Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This one for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office hurts even more because this hero saved one of our own."

For his bravery, Officer Madsen will also be given two awards posthumously from the Tampa Police Department: The Police Purple Shield and the agency’s highest accolade, the Medal of Honor.

