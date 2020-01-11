Funeral plans set for Lakeland police officer

article

The Lakeland Police Department said the public is welcome to attend funeral services for Officer Paul Dunn on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Lakes Church (formerly known as the First Baptist Church at the Mall), located at 1010 E Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – noon. Funeral services will begin at noon with police honors taking place outside the church after the services. The family respectfully asks that no filming or photography take place inside the church.

The family has also requested that anyone attending, who wishes to, wear military support or University of Florida attire in honor of Officer Dunn’s military service and his love for the Florida Gators football team.

A procession is expected to leave the church between 1:30-2:00 p.m., traveling south on North Lake Parker Avenue and then south on Bartow Highway (S. Rd 98) to the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, located at 2125 Bartow Road.

The public is encouraged to show support to Officer Dunn’s family and friends along the route as they make their way to the funeral home. (The route out of the church is subject to change pending final arrangements in the coming days. Please check back for updates. )

There will be no graveside or additional burial services as a private family ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.

Dunn passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in an on-duty traffic crash that occurred near the intersection of Lake Miriam Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road. He was 50 years old.

Advertisement

Dunn had been with the Lakeland Police Department since 2013 and has worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, previously serving with the Ocoee Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Dunn was a member of the motor unit.

Officer Dunn was married and with one adult daughter, two adult sons and two stepdaughters. Dunn’s wife is a detective with the Lakeland Police Department. Both of his sons are currently serving in the armed forces. Dunn is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

