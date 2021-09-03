FWC seeking ways to protect diamondback terrapin – the only turtle species that lives in brackish waters

article

Florida wildlife officials are asking the public for their input as they consider ways to protect a unique turtle species in the state.

There are five subspecies of the diamondback terrapin living in Florida, and three can't be found anywhere else in the world besides the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. They are the only turtle species that exclusively lives in brackish water, such as the marshes and mangroves across the Florida coast.

However, the FWC says they face ongoing threats to their species, such as habitat loss and boat strikes. Officials said females also cross roadways to search for nesting areas, and can be struck by vehicles, which can impact its population. Crab traps have also led to accidental drownings as diamondback terrapins search for food.

During a meeting in December 2020, FWC approved recommendations to strengthen protections for diamondback terrapins.

"These proposed changes would eliminate take of terrapins from the wild and eliminate possession of these turtles except where authorized by an FWC-issued permit," according to the FWC.

Now, they are asking for public feedback on the proposed rule change. A webinar will be held Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Information on how to join can be found here.

Currently, one diamondback terrapin can be taken from the wild per person per day in Florida. One person can only possess two terrapins and no eggs can be taken from the wild or transported.

"Due to their colorful appearance and friendly disposition, terrapins are susceptible to unsustainable wild take for the pet trade," FWC says. "Because of this threat, diamondback terrapins are listed as a CITES Appendix II species which means that unless trade is closely controlled the species may become threatened with extinction."