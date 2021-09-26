Gabby Petito funeral: Family to use empty urn during memorial service

The Petito family, community and loved ones have gathered in in New York to say farewell to Gabby.

Funeral services for Gabby Petito will be held in Holbrook, Long Island at the Moloney Funeral Home and is open to the public.

The Petito family will be using an empty urn during the funeral service today in Blue Point, New York. The FBI has not released Gabby Petito's body to her family, nor have they provided a timeline as to when they might do so.

In lieu of flowers, the Petito family is requesting donations for the future Gabby Petito Foundation. Additional information can be found here.

The foundation is aimed at helping families with resources and guidance to help bring missing children home.

The memorial service takes place over two weeks since Gabby was reported missing. One week later, her body was discovered in Wyoming with the medical examiner ruling her death as a homicide.

While she will be laid to rest in New York, hundreds in North Port held their own vigil for Gabby. In fact, the city has held several since she was first reported missing.

MORE: Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy

On Saturday night, North Port residents gathered by city hall for the first time since she was found dead. It started with a butterfly release, then a silent prayer, and a candlelight vigil.

About 200 people attended, all to honor Gabby's life.

"It’s just very heartbreaking being a mom myself," said Niki Doe, a North Port resident. "I can’t even imagine what her parents are going through, it’s just an experience a parent should never have to go through."

The night before, residents New York's Blue Point community lit up Blue Point Avenue with candles and luminaires at the edges of their driveway in honor of Gabby.

Mourners wait in line to enter the funeral home. (Photo by FOX News)

Gabby Petito death

A coroner confirmed that a body found Sunday in Wyoming was indeed Gabby. They said the manner of death was homicide. Investigators believe Brian – Gabby's fiancé – is the last person to see her alive.

Petito's exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, and the final autopsy report remains to be completed.

The remains were discovered one week ago in the Bridger-Teton National Forest after a national search for the 22-year-old. Video captured by a vacationing Tampa family accidentally caught what appeared to be the couple's van parked at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the forest; Gabby's body was later found nearby.

Gabby had been documenting the trip across the country on social media. Her last post was made August 25, the same day that she last spoke with her family by phone. The posts abruptly stopped, and Brian returned to his parents' North Port home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

Advertisement

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to the case, but the manhunt for Brian has so far proved fruitless.