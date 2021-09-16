Gabby Petito's family, North Port police chief express frustration with Brian Laundrie's silence

North Port police and Gabby Petito's family say her boyfriend, a person of interest in her disappearance, continues to stay silent and is not cooperating in the investigation.

"We share the frustration with the world," said Chief Todd Garrison during Thursday's press conference. "Two people went on a trip, and one person returned. That person who returned isn’t providing information."

The chief even took to social media, asking the attorney for Brian Laundrie for help in "arranging a conversation" with his client.

"My primary mission is to find Gabby," Chief Garrison explained during a FOX & Friends interview on Thursday morning. "I want to raise enough awareness to where everybody in this country knows about Gabby Petito and hopefully that will lead us to her."

He went on to say that the only information they received from Laundrie's attorney was a statement that "there will be no further statements made."

Gabby's father, Joseph, continues to make a plea to the public and Laundrie's family in helping to track down his daughter's whereabouts.

"What I need from everybody here is help. The goal is still not met. That goal is to bring Gabby home safe," he said Thursday. "I’m asking for help from everybody here. I’m asking for help from everybody at home. I’m asking for help from the parents of Brian. And I’m asking for help from the family and friends of the Laundrie family as well. Whatever you can do to make my daughter come home."

Earlier Thursday, police in Utah released surveillance video following an incident between Gabby and Brian. Chief Garrison said investigators have taken a look at it.

"Yes, they had a disturbance. Yes, it was captured on body camera, their interaction with law enforcement. Beyond that, I don’t know what it has to do with the disappearance," he said. "It’s not uncommon that people have disagreements in relationships. I don’t know if that altercation had anything to do with that disappearance at all."

The couple's cross-country road trip started in June 2021. In the body camera video, Gabby tells police she quit her job as a nutritionist to create a blog and travel. The couple were providing updates on their trip through social media.

On September 1, Brian returned to his family's North Port home – where Gabby was also living – without her. He traveled back with the camper van they were traveling in, but Chief Garrison said it's unclear when he began the journey back and if Gabby was with him during that trek.

Chief Garrison said investigators are still going through the data and social media companies have been cooperating.

"We’re using all the technology available," he said. "The FBI and other local partners are working diligently around the clock on this. All that data is being analyzed."

Gabby's mother previously said the last time she had contact with her daughter was when she received a text message from Gabby's phone on August 25.

"We have to vet everything," Chief Garrison explained. "Just because you receive something it doesn’t necessarily mean it was coming from that person. It’s important that we narrow down who exactly is sending the messages."

On September 11, her family reported her missing.