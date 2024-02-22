Gas leak forces evacuations in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police are on scene of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.
Officials say a construction crew ruptured a gas line near Drew Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
A total of 18 nearby residents have been evacuated from homes as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported.
Clearwater Gas is on scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
