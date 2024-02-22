Expand / Collapse search

Gas leak forces evacuations in Clearwater

By FOX 13 News Staff
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police are on scene of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a construction crew ruptured a gas line near Drew Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. 

A total of 18 nearby residents have been evacuated from homes as a precaution. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Clearwater Gas is on scene. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

