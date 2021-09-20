Gas prices climb in Florida as Ida's effects linger

article

Gas prices across Florida jumped an average of 10 cents a gallon in the past week following reports that energy infrastructure across the Gulf of Mexico is recovering slower than expected from Hurricane Ida, according to the auto club AAA.

"The roller coaster ride at the pump continues for Florida drivers," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release distributed Monday. "Where pump prices go from here is unclear. Hurricane Ida's impact in the Gulf Coast has lingered on, causing lower fuel supplies and upward pressure on prices."

Jenkins added that the strain on supplies may ease in the coming weeks.

"Fortunately, there is some downward pressure in the market, because the summer driving season has ended, leading to less fuel demand," Jenkins said. "In addition to that, winter gasoline is beginning to move back into the market."

As of Sunday, the average gallon of gas in Florida stood at $3.10, the highest mark for the year, according to AAA. Two years ago, the average price per gallon was $2.50.

The latest reports show that the highest averages were found in South Florida, with West Palm Beach at $3.23 a gallon, followed by Fort Lauderdale at $3.13 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $3.12 a gallon.

The lowest prices were in Florida Panhandle, with Pensacola at an average of $3.04 a gallon followed by the neighboring Crestview-Fort Walton Beach market at $3.05 a gallon.

Nationally, the average was $3.19 a gallon, up nearly 2 cents in the past week.