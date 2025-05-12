Gas prices in Florida drop to lowest point since 2023: AAA

The Brief Prices at the pump in Florida are the lowest they've been since December 2023. AAA says the statewide average is $2.93 per gallon, with the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area paying $2.92. Analysts say fears of a recession caused prices to drop, but they could go back up after the cost of crude oil increased last week.



Drivers in Florida are paying the lowest prices at the pump since December 2023, according to AAA.

How much is gas in Florida?

By the numbers:

AAA says the statewide average dropped to $2.93 per gallon on Sunday, down 17 cents in just the past week and 54 cents compared to this time a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area is $2.92.

The areas across the state with the cheapest gas include Panama City ($2.79), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.79), and Pensacola ($2.83). The most expensive markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.09), Gainesville ($3.06), and Naples ($3.04).

Why did gas prices drop?

What they're saying:

"Prices dipped due to fears that the trade war could trigger a recession and reduce fuel demand. However, reports of easing tensions pushed oil prices higher last week, which could result in rising prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.

Ways to save money on gas

What you can do:

AAA also shared several ways drivers can save on gasoline.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Drive conservatively. Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding, which reduces fuel economy.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community by using the AAA mobile app.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge more per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

The Source: This story was written with information from AAA.

