Gasparilla Kids Parade tickets go on sale as organizers promise safe event

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept fans from the stands, put Halloween in limbo, and forced the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to go virtual. But when it comes to holiday traditions, there is good news, at least for now: Gasparilla will go on.

Advanced tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Children's Gasparilla Parade which, as always, will stream down Bayshore and be followed by the Piratechnic fireworks show at night.

They’re all scheduled for Saturday, January 23.

You can reserve a bleacher seat today; prices start at $47 and additional reserve seating options start at $62.

Organizers say seats will be socially distanced. Families who wish to sit together must order their tickets together.

While large gatherings continue to be an evolving situation, organizers say they're working with city officials to modify the event to make sure it's safe. They did not offer any more details on specific plans.

LINK: To get tickets, go to gasparillatreasures.com.

