Gasparilla Music Festival showcases global and homegrown talent while funding music education

The Gasparilla Music Festival is back in downtown Tampa this weekend.

The homegrown music festival features a lineup that runs the musical gambit from hip-hop headliners Run the Jewels to Americana, rock, soul and pop artists. Plenty of local Bay Area talent will also have a chance to showcase Tampa’s rich music scene.

Part of the proceeds for the annual festival help to support music education in the Bay Area. Over the last decade, GMF has donated thousands of instruments to local students and school music programs that might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Band plays at Gasparilla Music Festival.

"The instruments are expensive and we have a lot of families that come through our school with multiple children, so being able to provide an instrument really helps the family out," Shore Elementary strings teacher Melissa Grady explained.

Recycled Tunes focuses on providing and repairing instruments to Title 1 schools. The kids are able to take their instruments home, which means they aren’t limited to only practicing during music class at school.

Baby wears headphones at Gasparilla Music Festival.

"Some people don't have that advantage to actually practice at home. They have to practice at school. That's why recycled tunes has helped us a lot. It makes me feel more free to be able to practice," said Shore Elementary student Adonis Rondon, who has learned to play the viola thanks to a donation from Recycled Tunes.

GMF features a full lineup of performances on five different stages this year. Due to structural concerns in nearby Kiley Gardens, the festival grounds will appear different to festival veterans. There will be two stages within Curtis Hixon Park and three along downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk. A new stage outside the Straz Center features a deep lineup of Bay Area talent.

Crowds at Gasparilla Music Festival.

Two additional stages further south, one at Sparkman Wharf, another at the Sail Pavilion, will feature free performances.

Tickets for GMF start at $50. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

For tickets and information about the weekend’s line up head to https://gasparillamusic.com/.