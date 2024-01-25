Gasparilla safety: How marine, K9 crews are preparing for this weekend's pirate invasion

Boating and K9 crews continued safety preparations on Thursday, just two days before the big Gasparilla Pirate Invasion in Tampa.

"All of the dogs you're going to see on Saturday are going to be explosive dogs," Corporal Ryan Flannigan with the Tampa Police Department's K9 squad said. "They're going to be doing explosive searches, looking for any type of explosives material and making sure everything's safe."

More than 30 K9 teams from across the Tampa Bay area will be working along the parade route and in the surrounding neighborhoods on Saturday, according to Flannigan.

"You'll see them checking unattended bags, vehicles, floats, all kinds of things," he said.

Flannigan’s dog, Poncho, can detect odors from explosive-making materials, and if he smells anything suspicious on Saturday, Flannigan will alert the bomb team.

Meanwhile, crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will work to make sure the hundreds of vessels and boaters remain safe. Part of their job includes making sure the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship can safely dock at the Tampa Convention Center.

They’re asking boaters to make sure they have the proper safety equipment ahead of Saturday, including life jackets, a fire extinguisher and sound-producing devices.

The FWC is also encouraging all boaters to designate a sober operator.

"If we end the night with zero BUIs, and everyone goes home safe, that’s really a win in my book," FWC’s Capt. Matthew Dallarosa said.