George Floyd family attorney releases statement thanking protesters, calling for justice and peace

The attorney representing the family of George Floyd released a statement Thursday morning thanking the protesters seeking justice in Floyd’s death, calling for peace and asking for prayers and support for his family.

Attorney Benjamin Crump released the statement on Twitter based on his conversations with Floyd’s family. In it, Crump said the family said it wanted peace in Minneapolis, but that, "they know that Black people want peace in their souls and that until we get #JusticeForFloyd there will be no peace."

"We also cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we cannot endanger each other as we respond to the necessary urge to raise our voices in unison and outrage. Looting and violence distract from the strength of our collective voice," the statement continued.

Here is the full statement from Attorney Benjamin Crump:

I spoke with George Floyd’s family this morning and they would like to thank all of the protesters for joining them in standing for justice. They know we’re all hurting. They know that any decent human being who watches the video of the police killing their gentle giant by having his knee on his neck while he was handcuffed facedown will also feel a shortness of breath like George.

They told me they want peace in Minneapolis, but they know that Black people want peace in their souls and that until we get #JusticeForFloyd there will be no peace. We also cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we cannot endanger each other as we respond to the necessary urge to raise our voices in unison and in outrage. Looting and violence distract from the strength of our collective voice. To assuage this death and begin the community’s healing, city and police leaders need to look at the culture they’ve created and ask the hard questions.

Again, the family wanted to thank every person who is standing with them, praying for them, and loving on them. Please support the GoFundMe account as the family prepares to have multiple home-going services since George was born in North Carolina, raised in Texas and killed in Minnesota and had family and friends who love them in all three states. I will notify you when the details are finalized. Also, because we will have an independent autopsy performed, the funeral services may be postponed to make sure the legal matters are done before George Floyd is laid to rest.