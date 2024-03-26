Man takes off from police after stealing 75,000 pound construction vehicle from former employer

A Delaware man was arrested after stealing a large construction vehicle from his former employer in Georgia and driving on several roads in unincorporated Norcross, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Officers say they responded to a water management business on Corley Road on Saturday around 11 a.m. Law enforcement was told that a former employee, later identified as 38-year-old Eddie Sanchez, had stolen a large, yellow front loader and was driving it around the property.

Police say the front loader weighs approximately 75,000 pounds and was equipped with a large bucket on the front.

The responding officer tried to stop the vehicle, but Sanchez kept driving and eventually left the property, according to authorities. Officials say he drove onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard toward Buford Highway and, once he was under a bridge near South Peachtree Street, abruptly made a U-turn.

Officers were still trying to stop him while he continued west and made unpredictable movements as he went through heavy traffic. Sanchez made another U-turn, according to Gwinnett County Police.

At this point, officers from the Norcross Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol also helped with the chase.

According to police, while some officers continued the pursuit, the first officer that arrived at the scene went back to the business and got another large construction vehicle to stop Sanchez.

Authorities say a trash truck and another front loader were escorted by officers to Sanchez who was now several miles away.

Sanchez attempted to evade officers by turning on multiple streets. However, police say officers used their patrol cars to block traffic.

After Sanchez turned onto Singleton Road, the officer in the front loader made contact with the suspect and flipped the vehicle onto its side.

The chase ended on Singleton Road and Robin Hill Drive which is about five miles from the original location.

According to police, Sanchez was taken out of the cab of the front loader and arrested. Officials say he was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Investigators discovered that Sanchez was fired in September 2023 and had visited the business several days prior and did something similar but never left the property.

He was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Theft by taking

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Criminal damage to property 2nd degree

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Authorities say no motorists were injured and no vehicles or patrol cars were damaged during the incident.

