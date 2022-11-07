Get fit for free with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Park

Getting fit this fall has never been easier with new free classes popping up in downtown Tampa.

Just as the weather is starting to cool off, Tampa Downtown Partnership is revamping its fitness program with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Guests can take Yoga, Zumba, Dance Fitness, Pilates or HIIT with the picturesque Tampa skyline, Riverwalk and The University of Tampa campus in the backdrop.

The classes are led by fitness professionals and take place Sunday-Thursdays.

For more information and the nightly schedule, click here.