Giant baby panda cub turns 11-weeks old

It's hard to believe that the Smithsonian National Zoo's giant baby panda cub is already 11-weeks old!

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant baby panda cub at 11-weeks old. (Smithsonian National Zoo)

RELATED: National Zoo's giant panda cub gaining weight at two months old

The cub is packing on the pounds and growing in size, say zookeepers, who took an opportunity to get the growing cub's weight and measurements when mom, Mei Xiang, stepped outside of the den to enjoy the beautiful fall weather earlier this week.



RELATED: National Zoo’s panda cub and family celebrate Halloween with pumpkins, snack-o-lanterns



The sleepy cub weighed 8.4 pounds and was measured at 20.4 inches from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail.

RELATED: National Zoo's giant panda cub takes 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang

The Zoo's 10-week-old giant panda cub received a pumpkin as enrichment for Halloween. (Smithsonian's National Zoo)