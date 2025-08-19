Giovanni Pelletier death investigation: Manatee County sheriff to give update Tuesday

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

The Brief Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells will give an update Tuesday on the investigation into the death of Giovanni Pelletier. A family friend found the 18-year-old's partially submerged body in a retention pond in Manatee County on Aug. 8. Wells plans to speak at a news conference at 11 a.m.



Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells is giving an update Tuesday on the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier.

The backstory:

Pelletier was on vacation in Englewood with family from North Carolina when he left around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to go visit relatives on Florida’s east coast.

He got into a vehicle with a cousin from his biological father’s side of the family, along with two of the cousin's friends, but according to relatives, Giovanni had never met the men in person. He had only spoken to one cousin on the phone before.

After reconnecting with his biological father’s side of the family, Pelletier made plans for his cousins to pick him up to see additional family in Brevard County.

Courtesy: Pelletier family.

Roughly 25 minutes into the trip, Pelletier sent a chilling message to his mother: "Help me." He also messaged other family members with similar pleas. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

His cousins told Brevard County deputies Pelletier began acting erratically before exiting the vehicle and walking away near State Road 70 in Manatee County.

His backpack and phone were the only items found.

Pictured: Giovanni Pelletier.

Dig deeper:

Pelletier was headed to Brevard County with his cousin to visit other relatives.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the family willingly turned over the vehicle to be processed.

"They said take it, do whatever you need to do. The crime scene went through it and there was no evidence of wrongdoing," said Ivey.

On Friday, Aug. 8, a family friend found a partially submerged body in a retention pond near the intersection of I-75 and State Road 70 in Manatee County.

That body was positively identified as Pelletier on Aug. 14.

Pelletier's family has called for federal investigators to take over after they claim local law enforcement has "failed to treat the case with urgency."

What's next:

Wells plans to give an update on the investigation at a news conference Tuesday. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.