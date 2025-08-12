Family of teen presumed dead wants the FBI involved in investigation

The Brief The family of Giovanni Pelletier wants the FBI to get involved in his disappearance and presumed death. His family says his body was found last week, but the medical examiner has not been able to positively identify it. According to a change.org petition, the 18-year-old's family suspects gang activity may be at play.



The family of Giovanni Pelletier is calling for federal investigators to take over after they claim local law enforcement has "failed to treat the case with urgency".

In a Change.org petition shared via social media by Pelletier's mother, Bridgette, the teen's family asks for others to join them in demanding "FBI involvement and a full, transparent investigation".

Their search for Giovanni appears to have come to a tragic end.

What we know:

On Friday, one week after his mysterious disappearance, a family friend found a partially submerged body in a retention pond near the intersection of I-75 and state road 70 in Manatee County.

The body has yet to be identified, but Giovanni's family believe it's him. It's the same location where Giovanni's cousins say he got out of their vehicle in the middle of the night on Aug. 1 after he began acting erratically.

Bridgette says Giovanni texted her and other family members for help 20 minutes after driving away with cousins he was meeting for the first time.

Nothing about the case so far, she's said, is adding up.

"To think of somebody leaving somebody on the side of the road, it just doesn't make sense," Bridgette told FOX 13 last week. "There's too many things that don't make sense, the narrative that's being told is not the true story and it's really disappointing because I believe that's why we don't have any more support from the law enforcement than we've had thus far."

According to the change.org petition, the family suspects gang activity may be at play.

What they're saying:

"This case spans multiple counties, involves suspected gang affiliations, and may include interstate elements — all reasons why the FBI should be involved. Without proper investigation, key evidence may be lost forever, and those responsible may never be held accountable. Allowing misinformation and investigative gaps to stand sets a dangerous precedent for every missing person case in Florida and beyond."

Charlotte County is the lead in the investigation. A public information officer says their agency cannot elaborate on their investigation, but called the case, "nothing short of earth-shattering" for Giovanni's family.

"Their world was torn apart, and they desperately want - and deserve - answers. Our hearts go out to them, and our team continues to investigate to find those answers for them. There is nothing more we can say at this time, as the investigation remains open and very active."

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office also responded, saying it "is treating this death investigation with the utmost priority."

"A dedicated team of detectives and support personnel is using every available tool and resource to determine the events that led up to the discovery of the body. The investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting the final results of comprehensive forensic testing. Our priority remains finding the facts and ensuring that every aspect of the case is thoroughly examined."

The body discovered Friday has yet to be identified because of an advanced state of decomposition, according to the medical examiner's office.

The M.E. has also stated an autopsy did not show signs of trauma or foul play.