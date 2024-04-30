Expand / Collapse search

Give your kids a jumpstart on learning at the Early Learning Coalition’s 'Day of Play'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 30, 2024 3:04pm EDT
Tampa
Dr. Fred Hicks, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition and Board Chair Aakash Patel talked to FOX 13 anchor Mariah Harrison about the Day of Play and the work of the Coalition.

TAMPA, Fla. - Every child loves to play. But when they do, the games can also be learning tools—giving children a strong foundation of education.

In May, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is throwing a Day of Play to help instill a lifetime love of learning in their children and help them prepare for school.

The Day of Play will be held on May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center in Tampa.

