Give your kids a jumpstart on learning at the Early Learning Coalition’s 'Day of Play'

Every child loves to play. But when they do, the games can also be learning tools—giving children a strong foundation of education.

In May, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is throwing a Day of Play to help instill a lifetime love of learning in their children and help them prepare for school.

The Day of Play will be held on May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center in Tampa.

To register, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter