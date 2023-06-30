Glass falls from Regions Bank building, prompting downtown Tampa road closure: Police

article

Tampa police officers have closed off Ashley Drive in downtown after glass fell from the Regions Bank building Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said Ashley Drive is closed in both directions between East Brorein Street and East Washington Street.

Glass was seen falling from the downtown building located at 100 North Tampa Street, authorities said.

Tampa police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Officers have not said how the glass fell or if anyone was injured.

This isn't the first time glass has fallen from the Regions Bank building. Back on Dec. 20, 2022, streets around the building were closed off after a window broke, causing glass to fall onto Ashley Drive.

The glass even landed as far as MacDill Park just off of the Riverwalk. At the time of the incident back in December, no on was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.