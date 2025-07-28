Going outside in the heat? Here's what you need to know to stay safe

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect on Monday from noon until 7 p.m. across the Tampa Bay area. Doctors urge anyone spending time outside to find shaded areas and take breaks. Experts are also sharing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



Another heat advisory is in effect for the Tampa Bay area on Monday, and there are some important things to know if you're spending any time outside.

By the numbers:

Temperatures will likely reach the upper 90s in Tampa on Monday after Sunday saw the air temperature reach 100 degrees for the first time since record-keeping began in 1890.

The actual air temperature in Tampa reached 100 degrees for the first time on Sunday.

Heat safety advice

What to know:

Experts say your best defense is starting your day prepared.

For instance, if you're sending kids to summer camp or heading out to a job site yourself, make sure there are breaks or shaded areas factored in.

Doctors say it's not just about chugging water in these conditions – it's about how you pace yourself.

"I think a preventative step is to, number one: pace yourself," said Dr. Timothy Hendrix with AdventHealth Centra Care. "Don't think that drinking a lot of water is going to prevent heat exhaustion. You want to stay hydrated, but that is not going to fix your body temperature problem as your body temperature starts to rise."

Signs of heat exhaustion & heat stroke

Dig deeper:

Doctors also say it's crucial to know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and how to recognize the differences between them.

Signs of heat exhaustion can include:

Heavy sweating

Cool, pale or clammy skin

Muscle cramps

Fast, weak pulse

If heat exhaustion progresses to heat stroke, that's when doctors say symptoms can turn deadly. Those include:

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Red, hot, dry skin – but not necessarily a lot of sweat

Rapid, strong pulse

Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness

What you can do:

If you or someone you know starts showing any symptoms, don't wait. Get to a cool place, call for help if needed, and take action quickly.

It's also important not to forget your pets. Experts say walk them early and keep them off hot pavement, which can burn their paws in seconds.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez, with additional details from FOX 13 meteorologists.