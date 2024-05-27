Gold Star families remember loved ones in ceremony at MacDill Park in Tampa

Several Gold Star families, who lost loved ones to war, gathered Monday at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at MacDill Park in Tampa for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring their sacrifices.

Craig Gross, a Gold Star father, led the event nearly 13 years after his son, Cpl. Frank Gross, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

"I guess you could say that the grief doesn't go away, but it does change. Sometimes it ambushes you unexpectedly," Craig said.

He said the Tampa Bay community continues to embrace him and other families whose loved ones died after fighting for the country.

"Memorial Day is a one-day event of the year for most Americans. It's an everyday event for us," said Craig said. "There's actually a saying that says that a soldier dies twice, the first time when he's killed in action and then the second time when people quit mentioning their names. And just by the turnout that we have here today, I know that that's not going to happen."

Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, with U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, echoed Craig's comments.

"No one loves their military, and proves it, like Tampa," said Snelson, who added this will likely be his last Memorial Day in Tampa Bay after being reassigned from CENTCOM. "You see it in the support to our active duty members on MacDill. You see it by the acceptance of the community into their workplaces and community. And you see it in events like this, how the community wraps its arms around Gold Star families, how they treat every day like Memorial Day."

This Memorial Day ceremony was organized by the group, CRISP, which stands for "Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service and Pride." CRISP is a non-profit organization that focuses on honoring Tampa's military families.

