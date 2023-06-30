Deputy shoots, kills 1 in Frostproof: PCSO

One person is dead after being shot by a Polk County deputy.

It happened at T.S. Wilson Road at U.S. 17 in Frostproof early Friday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is deceased, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the deputy was injured.

Investigators did say, however, that the SWAT team was called out for a barricaded suspect around 1 a.m.

Few details have been released, but according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 10 Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force has been activated.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. on Friday to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.