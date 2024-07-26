Good Samaritan saves driver’s life after crash near Dick Misener Bridge

The driver of a Tesla is recovering after he crashed into the Gulf on Wednesday. He lost control on the Dick Misener Bridge and ended up in the water. A nearby boater saw the whole thing and rushed to save the driver’s life.

Eric Astemborski’s work day was anything but normal on Wednesday.

"I untied the ropes and went there as fast as I could," he said.

He was working on his boat near the Dick Misener Bridge when he heard a car crash.

"I just heard the car coming through the water when it hit the drainage pond," Astemborski added. "When it got on the other side of the culvert, it was like a ramp, and it started flying and flipping through the air."

At that moment, he knew someone needed help, and he went there as fast as he could.

The Tesla driver ended up in the mangroves. That’s where the Good Samaritan saw the man bleeding with other injuries.

"I made the decision to put him in the boat where he was," Astemborski said. "I knew it was hard for EMS to get in there and get him out. I had to get in the water and pick him up with his feet and get him on our boat to bring him in."

He got the victim over to EMS who were waiting near the bridge. When Astemborski got home, the reality of the situation hit him.

"I was very happy I was there. Shaken up as I got home. I broke into tears, hugged my kids and my wife and told them I love them," Astemborski said.

Troopers said the driver was the only person inside the car and speed was likely a factor. The victim went to Orlando Health Bayfront St. Petersburg, where at last check he was listed in critical condition.

