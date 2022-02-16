Good Samaritans rescue 5 from sinking boat off Hudson coast

article

Five people were rescued from a sinking boat by two good Samaritans on a fishing charter, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Feb. 1 around 10 a.m. approximately 14.5 miles off the coast of Hudson.

The good Samaritans saw the sinking vessel and welcomed the passengers aboard their fishing charter while the Pasco Sheriff's Office Maritime Operations Detachment (MAROPS) was en route.

When PSO Cpl. Russ Meissner arrived on the scene, the boat was almost completely submerged.

Deputies say if the good Samaritans didn’t act immediately, hypothermia could have become an issue with the cold weather.

