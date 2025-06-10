Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis speaking in Jacksonville on Tuesday

By
Published  June 10, 2025 11:56am EDT
Ron DeSantis
FOX 13 News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday at noon.

It will take place at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement building.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Ron DeSantisFlorida