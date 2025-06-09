Governor DeSantis holds news conference in Crawfordville

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Monday in Crawfordville.

He is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute.

No further details were released prior to Monday's news conference.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: