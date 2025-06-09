Governor DeSantis holds news conference in Crawfordville
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Monday in Crawfordville.
He is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute.
No further details were released prior to Monday's news conference.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter