Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis holds news conference in Crawfordville

By
Published  June 9, 2025 9:32am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

    CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Monday in Crawfordville.

    He is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute.

    No further details were released prior to Monday's news conference.

    Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

    FloridaRon DeSantis