Gov. DeSantis to make a stop at the Department of Health in Tampa

The governor is Florida is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Monday afternoon.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a stop at the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, located along Kennedy Boulevard.

He is set to make the appearance with Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez and Dr. Ulyee Choe, the director at the Department of Health in Pinellas County.

A news release from the governor's office did not mention the topic of discussion.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m.