Gov. DeSantis vetoes funding that would have helped fix water quality issues in Little Sarasota Bay

Little Sarasota Bay is filled with algae forty years after a hundred-yard section of the barrier island was closed between Siesta Key and Venice.

"It smells like something is dying," said Ryan Christine, an organizer with the group Midnight Pass Society 2.

Grassroots groups argue the water could recover if the state would spend $1,000,000 to reopen it.

But the governor vetoed it last night as part of over $500 million in vetoes.

"We were very disappointed that the governor turned his back on this issue," said Christine. "Our local community leaders support this unanimously."

READ: Sarasota residents protest skyscraper, resist changing landscape

The governor's vetoes represent .44 percent of the $116.5 billion state budget, the largest in Florida history.

"We respect taxpayers," the governor said upon signing the budget on Thursday. "We respect that not only by taxing lightly but by spending reasonably."

Thirty million dollars of the vetoes come from projects that had been headed to Sarasota County, which is represented by Republican Sen. Joe Gruters.

He told Politico, "The governor is clearly upset I endorsed Donald Trump for president, so he took it out on the people of Sarasota County."

READ: Sarasota man sends supplies to help Ukrainians after Kakhovka dam collapse

The governor's press office said in response, "Sen. Gruters turning conservative governance and fiscal responsibility into a political statement is absurd. Gov. DeSantis approved more than $155 million for Sarasota County."

The grassroots group argues that the project impacts not only the way Florida looks but also the health of its water and, thus, it's economy.

"Being able to sit out here and enjoy these areas and enjoy the scenery and the natural beauty of it is what brings people to this area," said Christine. "And this prevents you from being able you're enjoying it."

The 14-mile pass was closed in 1983 after homeowners said they were concerned about beach erosion.