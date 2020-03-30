Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife announce birth of baby girl, Mamie

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, announced the birth of their baby girl, Mamie.

The announcement was made on Casey Desantis' Twitter account Monday morning. The family announced Casey's pregnancy back in September.

Mamie weighs 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

"She was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own," according to the tweet. "Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sites!"

On Gov. DeSantis' Twitter account, a post said, "Counting our blessings, Casey and the kids are doing great."

Advertisement



