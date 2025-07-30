Governor DeSantis holding roundtable in Tampa on Wednesday

Press play above to watch the live news conference. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable in Tampa on Wednesday, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

The topic of the governor's roundtable has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube