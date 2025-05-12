Gov. DeSantis: Florida state troopers can now conduct immigration operations independent of federal government

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol is now able to conduct operations and arrest illegal immigrants independently of the federal government. During a press conference on Monday morning, Gov. DeSantis said more than 100 FHP troopers were sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals last week. DeSantis said a plan on the table, if federally approved, would have military judge advocates act as immigration judges, have makeshift detention space and provide transportation.



The Florida Highway Patrol is now able to conduct operations and arrest illegal immigrants independently of the federal government.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made that announcement during a press conference in Tampa on Monday morning.

What they're saying:

"Earlier this week, we had more than 100 FHP troopers sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals, which is over and above the 287G. It empowers state troopers to execute federal warrants and remove dangerous criminal aliens from our communities," DeSantis said.

Dig deeper:

DeSantis added that state troopers can now do everything up to the point where the illegal immigrant is deported.

The governor pointed to the logistics associated with disaster response, such as those that take place during hurricanes, and said that knowledge can be applied to different situations like illegal immigration.

What's next:

He said a plan on the table, if federally approved, would have military judge advocates act as immigration judges, have makeshift detention space and provide transportation.

"Honestly, it’s probably easier to fly someone to South America than it is to Martha’s Vineyard," DeSantis said. "This can be soup to nuts for us. We want to be in the fight. We want to help."

DeSantis said if his plan is implemented and approved federally, it would be a major force multiplier.

During the press conference, the governor was joined by Dave Kerner, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe.

