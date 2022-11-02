Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County

With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County.

Passing by Starkey Market in Trinity, you might've mistaken the event for a concert of some sort. There were tailgaters, food trucks, flags, and a roaring crowd. But it was DeSantis campaign event with hundreds of supporters certain they'll see a second term.

"Are you ready to keep Florida free?" DeSantis asked. "Are you ready to make history? Are you ready to send your governor back to Tallahassee?"

Entering the home stretch, his base is feeling good.

"We're going to make it, no doubt," said Laura Kolmicki of Tarpon Springs.

"We have succeeded better than any other state with half the things we've accomplished. He should run for president, but I'd hate to lose him as governor," said Maryann Cole of New Port Richey.

DeSantis urged supporters to not only get out to the polls, but make sure their friends and family come along.

"Everyone that said you're waiting for election night, we need 100% turnout from you," DeSantis said. "No excuses. And for those of you who've already voted, you need to work to try to bring out another voter to the polls."

Polling averages show DeSantis ahead of his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by 12 points. Back in 2018 just 0.395 percentage points made the difference in DeSantis beating opponent Andrew Gillum.

"This gives us an opportunity," DeSantis said. "We dodged that bullet. Now, we can solidify our state as the nation's citadel of freedom. They will not be able to stop us."

Bringing his "Keep Florida Free Tour" to Trinity, DeSantis hit his usual talking points from opposing vaccine mandates to keeping gender ideology out of schools, while celebrating progress in Hurricane Ian recovery.

"We had millions of people without power," DeSantis said. "And you had the quickest power restoration in recorded hurricane history."

DeSantis also got the backing of Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

"Governor Ron DeSantis said it's about common sense. That 'soft on crime policy,' we know it does not work," Nocco said.

Meanwhile, Crist spent part of the day on the East Coast. He stopped in Broward and Palm Beach counties on his "Choose Freedom" bus tour. Crist was joined by local leaders and grassroots activists, encouraging people to get out and vote.

"We have six days to get it right. Six days to put Ron DeSantis out to pasture," Crist said. "It's important that we do that, because you know what his aspirations are. He won't answer the question about his political future. He won't square with the people of Florida on whether or not he would even serve a full four-year term."

Crist's campaign is also getting a big final push from the White House. President Joe Biden visited South Florida Tuesday night to rally Democrats to get out and vote.

Wednesday night, the DeSantis crowd radiated optimism that the governor will remain in the mansion.

"We love DeSantis, can't get any better than him," said Kolmicki.

DeSantis kicks off his "Don't Tread on Florida" tour Friday. He'll visit 13 counties in three days. DeSantis will be in Pinellas County on Saturday, and then Hillsborough and Sarasota counties on Sunday.