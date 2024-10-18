Governor Ron DeSantis approves election procedure changes for counties hit by hurricanes

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21, with the general election less than three weeks away. But damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton is forcing some Florida elections officials to make changes so that residents can still cast their votes.

This week, Governor Ron DeSantis approved some of those changes with an executive order amending Executive Order 24-212 – Emergency Management/Elections. The amended executive order, Executive Order (EO) 24-234, extends similar elections operations considerations to counties affected by Milton as did EO 24-212 to those affected by Helene.

Under the amended executive order, DeSantis suspended several election rules and deadlines, giving elections supervisors and voters some added time and flexibility. Early voting now extends to election day for Pinellas County. Elections supervisors also received a modified deadline to designate polling locations and send out vote-by-mail ballots. Pinellas County is relocating 25 polling locations.

Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

Another change under Executive Order 24-234 is the suspension of requirements for poll worker training in affected areas. Earlier this week, the Election Supervisors Association sent a letter to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd detailing the challenges faced by elections supervisors in storm-battered counties and asking for rule flexibility.

The governor filed the executive order on Wednesday, in his words, "allowing supervisors of elections to make modest but reasonable accommodations if they have had damage to any of their voting sites because of the storm and to be able to ensure that folks have an ability and a place to cast their ballot."

Florida's Department of State is now working with elections supervisors to implement the governor's orders. Florida is anticipating large turnout not only for the presidential and senate races but also for ballot initiatives that enshrine abortion rights and legalize recreational cannabis.

READ: Florida sues Biden admin over alleged refusal to help state purge noncitizens from voter rolls

In a Thursday news release announcing polling place adjustments, Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus stressed that extensive contingency plans had been implemented to ensure minimal disruption to voters. "The accessibility and security of voting options remain top priorities," the release said. "Voters can feel confident that despite any weather-related obstacles, every eligible voter will have the opportunity to cast a ballot."

To request an absentee ballot, check important dates for local elections, and for more details on voting in your area, click here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: