Governor Ron DeSantis to visit Lakeland healthcare supply distribution center

Gov. Ron Desantis is making a stop at LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center on Friday morning.

The facility is located at 310 Galloway Road in Lakeland and is described as a "healthcare supply chain solution for government and commercial healthcare warehousing and distribution needs," according to its website.

The press release from the governor’s office didn’t provide information on a topic for the press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.