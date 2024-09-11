Grace period ends Thursday for Hillsborough, Manatee County school safety driving violations

Starting this week, drivers who break safety laws in Hillsborough and Manatee County school zones will cost you.

Thousands of drivers in both counties have received warnings over the past month after they were caught on camera breaking school safety laws, whether that be illegally passing a school bus or speeding in a school zone.

Starting on Thursday, though, the grace period for new traffic enforcement violations is over in both Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

The Hillsborough County School District says it's alarmed by the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses, so they've rolled out new safety features for their entire fleet. Cameras snap pictures of drivers who pass school buses with their stop arms up.

From Thursday on, if these cameras record drivers illegally passing a stopped school bus, it'll cost them $225.

"It's great to have those cameras because now it could change people behavior because you got to touch their wallet for them to realize, well, I got to stop doing this," said Carlos Hernandez, with bus driver training & recruitment in Hillsborough County.

In Manatee County, leaders green-lighted new school zone speed cameras that became operational at the beginning of the school year.

According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department, 19 cameras spread across the county are clocking drivers going 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in school zones.

A 30-day grace period came with the new enforcement, and thousands of drivers received warnings for violations.

But starting on Thursday, drivers who speed through these school zones and are caught on camera will receive a $100 fine.

The cameras will be clocking drivers during all school hours, as well, not just when the school zone lights are flashing.