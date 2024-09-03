Thousands of school zone speed warnings issued since cameras launched in Manatee County

Thousands of drivers in Manatee County have received warnings about speeding through school zones after the new school zone speed cameras became operational at the start of the school year.

According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department, there are 19 cameras in use across the county and most are installed near elementary schools. The cameras are clocking drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

A 30-day warning period has been in place since the start of the school year. During that time, more than 6,500 drivers have received warnings so far.

Beginning Sept. 12, drivers will receive $100 fines for speeding through school zones in Manatee County.

"The main message is slow down. Whether you're going through a school zone or not, you should always be driving the speed limit," said James Nicholson, a spokesperson for the county's public safety department. "These are our children. We want to make sure that we're keeping them safe. And if you have to leave a little extra earlier now because of these cameras, please do so."

The cameras will be operational during all school hours, including the hours in which the flashing lights are off. Most of the cameras will be on from 7:45 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The camera near Martha B. King Middle School is the only one with different hours: 8:15 a.m. until 4:40 p.m.

An additional seven schools will receive cameras later this month.

