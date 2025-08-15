Expand / Collapse search

Grady Judd to give update on arrests in separate murder cases

By
Published  August 15, 2025 10:50am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch Grady Judd's news conference live. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

    WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is giving an update Friday on a pair of arrests in separate murder cases.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Judd plans to talk about the arrest of Angel Gonzalez-Morales, 29, who was wanted for second-degree murder after a deadly shooting at the Home Suites in Davenport on Tuesday night.

    Judd also plans to speak about a grand jury indictment against Troy Cortez Walker, 48, for first-degree murder in the death of Irene Anderson, who deputies say ingested cocaine that Walker sold to her last year.

    Friday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

    Polk CountyGrady Judd