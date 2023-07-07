Grady Judd limited edition coins celebrate sheriff’s 50 years in law enforcement

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is famous for coined phrases and now his fans can own a different type of coin from the law enforcement leader while raising money for charity.

Limited edition coins featuring Sheriff Judd are back in stock at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The coins, which raise money for Polk Sheriff Charities Inc., celebrate Sheriff Judd’s 50 years in law enforcement.

The coins are $10 (cash only) and PCSO says supplies are extremely limited. Customers may only buy five of the collectibles.

The coins can be purchased at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Operations Center: 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Central District: 3635 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven

Northwest District: 1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Southwest District: 4120 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland

Northeast District: 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport

Southeast District: 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way, Lake Wales

Central County Jail: 2390 Bob Phillips Road, Bartow

South County Jail: 1103 US Highway 98 W., Frostproof

Anyone with questions is asked to call 863-298-6242.

