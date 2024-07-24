Grady Judd, Polk County superintendent to unveil school bus safety cameras

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m.

Polk County leaders will unveil a new initiative Wednesday morning to help keep Polk County students safe on their way to school.

The Safe Stop program provides state-of-the-art technology, including cameras, mounted on school buses to capture drivers who pass a stopped school bus displaying a stop signal.

The camera records license plate images that will then be reviewed by a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office before a warning or traffic citation is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid are expected to provide more information about the program during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last year that allows school districts to use these types of camera systems to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

Earlier this year, the Polk County School District said the program would have no impact on their operational budget.

Revenues from violations will also help fund the program.

Click here for a full breakdown of Florida law when it comes to passing stopped school buses.

