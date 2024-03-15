Grady Judd, Ron DeSantis crack down on illegal immigration

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Winter Haven on illegal immigration on Friday morning.

The sheriff and governor were joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nunez and Attorney General Ashley Moody as well as people who lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

During the event, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills that crack down on illegal immigrants.

This story is being updated. Check back for updates.

