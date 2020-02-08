Grandfather, grandson, 9 dogs killed in Pasco County house fire; 3-year-old critically injured

A 62-year-old man and his five-year-old grandson died along with 9 dogs in a house fire Friday night in San Antonio, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. The man's 3-year-old granddaughter was also critically injured in the fire.

"It was just unimaginable. I just didn't know what was happening. I came out here and it was just crazy," neighbor DJ Warner said.

Firefighters said they pulled the man from the home and began life-saving efforts. While working on the man, neighbors told the firefighters that there were children inside the home as well.

The firefighters immediately went back inside the burning home and found the two children. Both kids were flown by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital, where the 5-year-old died.

"It really is just very emotional to not know what was going on or who was in the house and then to find out who it was. It kinda just makes you think we take everything for granted," neighbor Brandi Warner said.

According to PCFR, 11 dogs were on the property and one adult male dog and eight puppies died in the fire. The two other dogs are being cared for by Pasco County Animal Control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

